Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

