Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 266.1% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INKW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,684,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,307. Greene Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Greene Concepts

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

