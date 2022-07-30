Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 266.1% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS INKW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,684,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,307. Greene Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Greene Concepts
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greene Concepts (INKW)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.