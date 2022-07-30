Grimm (GRIMM) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,331.83

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Grimm has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $18,331.83 and $38.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00049570 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
