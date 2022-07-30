Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,284 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

