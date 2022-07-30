Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

MMM opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.