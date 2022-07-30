Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,469,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $703.74 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $658.74 and a 200 day moving average of $694.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

