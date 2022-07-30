Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

SLB opened at $37.03 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

