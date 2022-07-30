Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.