Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,279,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.15 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

