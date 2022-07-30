Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $574.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

