Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.2% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 271,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 72,966 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.