Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $329.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

