H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HLUYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.