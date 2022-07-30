Hacken Token (HAI) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $538,353.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
Hacken Token Profile
Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub.
Buying and Selling Hacken Token
