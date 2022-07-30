Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14,230.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 9,661,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,613,334. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

