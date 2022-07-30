Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Short Interest Update

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the June 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hana Microelectronics Public Price Performance

Hana Microelectronics Public stock opened at 1.90 on Friday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52-week low of 1.90 and a 52-week high of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.90.

Get Hana Microelectronics Public alerts:

About Hana Microelectronics Public

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.