Handshake (HNS) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (HNS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Handshake has a total market cap of $32.50 million and $117,446.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,485.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.53 or 0.07047131 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00161394 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021002 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00258494 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00660538 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00612548 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005737 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Handshake Profile
Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 512,203,645 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.
Buying and Selling Handshake
