Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAFC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

