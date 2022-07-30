Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

