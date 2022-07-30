Haverford Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,350 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.