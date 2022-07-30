Haverford Trust Co Has $264,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after buying an additional 1,014,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

