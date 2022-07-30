Haverford Trust Co Has $285,000 Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,833 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

NEAR opened at $49.34 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

