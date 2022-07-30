Haverford Trust Co Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

