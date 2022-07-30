Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

