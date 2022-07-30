Haverford Trust Co Purchases New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

