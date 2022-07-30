Haverford Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,718 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

