Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 target price on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CI opened at $275.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.71 and its 200 day moving average is $250.38. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna



Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

