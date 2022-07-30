Haverford Trust Co Sells 107 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $214,942,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,872 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,864 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.88.

Shares of GWW opened at $543.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $544.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.53. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

