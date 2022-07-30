Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,690 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.30.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

