Haywood Securities Cuts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$11.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.57.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$110.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 1.1256949 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,612,428.64. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$439,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,014,266.19. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,612,428.64. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,819 over the last ninety days.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.