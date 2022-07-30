HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

HBT Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HBT Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HBT Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

