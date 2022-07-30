Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 227.6% in July

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the June 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

