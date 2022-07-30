Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,037 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 78,241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

HCSG stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.