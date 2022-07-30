Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HTLD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HTLD opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.49. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 135.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

