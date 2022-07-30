Hedget (HGET) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hedget (HGET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $168,402.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.42 or 0.99985209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

