HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $64.53 million and $461.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002988 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002191 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

