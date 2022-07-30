HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €49.50 ($50.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €43.40 ($44.29) and a 1 year high of €76.92 ($78.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.69.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

