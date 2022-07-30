Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

HLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

HLX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

