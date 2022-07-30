Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 4.4 %

HP opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.