Hemington Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 290.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.