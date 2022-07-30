HempCoin (THC) Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week

HempCoin (THC) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $980,315.51 and approximately $22.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,855,025 coins and its circulating supply is 266,719,875 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

