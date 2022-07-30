Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 155.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

