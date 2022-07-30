Hertz Network Trading Down 1.8% This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $422,773.59 and approximately $585.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602516 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035353 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.