Hertz Network Trading Down 1.8% This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $422,773.59 and approximately $585.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602516 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035353 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
