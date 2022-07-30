Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.21-$4.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.07. 1,781,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $138.83. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 129.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

