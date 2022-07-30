Hoge Finance (HOGE) Market Cap Hits $16.33 Million

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $56,895.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,511.28 or 0.99939335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00131913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00032413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

