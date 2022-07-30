Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.