Honeywell International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $276,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.