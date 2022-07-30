Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HON. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.46. 2,903,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.42. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 297.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

