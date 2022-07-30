Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.30 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $17.84 or 0.00075365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $225.79 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00276098 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00142560 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003341 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,657,781 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
