Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06, reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

HBNC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 135,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,424. The stock has a market cap of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Friday.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading

